Mzansi is truly shocked after seeing tiny-sized homes being sold with a massive price tag

A photo of the homes was shared by a Twitter user and the entire property looks around the same size of a bedroom

In just a few hours, the post has attracted attention in the Twitterverse with over 1 000 likes and close to 250 retweets

Twitter user, @Yanga_Co, shared a photo online of homes that look severely over-priced for their tiny size and the quality of the finishes.

He captioned the post:

"These are neighbours for R600 000 each and tell me this is not a scam?"

Take a look at the post for yourself:

The people of Mzansi are in utter shock at the high price of the properties, which look to be the size of a standard bedroom. The post has quickly received over 1 000 likes and close to 250 retweets.

Check out some of the comments:

@UncleCul:

"You can shake hands with your neighbour from inside."

@Tshepis85867218:

"This ain’t right. Such a small house for that amount, unless, of course, it’s situated in the burbs haha."

@NkoeshengZ:

"Why would the price be right if the house is in the suburbs?"

@Mphele_:

"If you have that amount, rather build yourself something bigger at the village, we are not in this urban areas to stay forever after all."

@KgothatsoMokwe6:

"In 2018, I nearly fell for this scam, R600k without butlers and tiles and a fence, wall and gate, then I decided to continue renting and bought myself a car."

@KgothatsoMokwe6:

"Indeed, it's an RDP that went to school."

@Azania_Mhayise:

"There’s literally no privacy... can’t even fence your house la!"

