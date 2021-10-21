“Gone Too Soon”: Mom Asks Son for ID Number, Mzansi Responds with Flames

South Africans have no peace as they look at the story of a young guy whose mom just asked for his ID number

Tumelo posted a funny tweet and used a photo of Rosemary Ndlovu, who is accused of hiring a hitman to kill her siblings

Some locals jokingly feel the young man deserves a hefty payout from his mom’s estate while others feel it’s time to meet his ancestors

A local guy is being warned by his followers after saying his mother has just asked for his ID number. The young lad is getting funny reactions and some people are even sending their rest in peace messages in advance.

According to South African social media users, they are warning the guy in reference to an ongoing case of a former police constable, Rosemary Ndlovu. Ndlovu is currently facing charges where she allegedly hired a hitman to kill her siblings for an insurance payout.

Tumelo has shared a snap on Ndlovu on his latest tweet, suggesting he could be in trouble. Briefly News takes a glance at the hilarious reactions. He wrote:

“My mom just asked for my ID number… bo Rosemary a ba fele…”

@Triggerbaby1331 said:

“Lol my mother also asked for my ID izolo. I saw the text on WhatsApp popping up I ignored it for hours. When I came back to text her my ID, she said she already gotten it from my father. Like lol.”

@Fuma_Zana said:

“My dad also asked for min, reya kae kante?”

@NhlakaGreg said:

“Hahaha gone too soon. We will miss your jokes, your kind words.”

@Labrusc6693 said:

“He was such a good boy, he never said that to anyone, he was very kind and respectful, he died very young shame. Hack. But God loved him more.”

@_BonganiEddie said:

“I hope you’re getting majority kwi estate yakhe, I’ll marry you mntase.”

@Spookiloo said:

“Why doesn't your mom know your ID? It should be by the mattress mos.”

@SebataKt said:

“Ohh ohk we pushing time no I understand now was shocked ukuthi eeh what happened between a child and parents will we continue like that. Yea bo Rosemary's we are here and we going nowhere ayikhale everyone must submit details.”

@BossRuuRurphus said:

“O dumedise Michael Jackson and 2Pac. Tell them we miss them so much. We were looking forward to seeing more of your jokes. Psalm 21.”

