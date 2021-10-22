A young social media user brought Mzansi together to assist with raising funds for a teenager's traditional circumcision ceremony

Lona Bawuti received a DM from the young man's cousin, pleading for help, and boy did she come through

In 48 hours, Lona managed to raise over R70 000 for the boy's traditional ceremony and Saffas could not be more proud

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

After receiving a DM from the cousin of a kid in need, Lona Bawuti made it her mission to ensure he is helped. An unidentified young man shared a post about his young cousin who lost both his parents and requires financial assistance to attend a circumcision ceremony. He wrote:

"My cousin wants to get circumcised in December but his parents died. He stays with granny who depends on pension. Now he wants help. He asked me to write this on his behalf because he fears people will laugh at him. He wants to buy two goats for the traditional ceremony."

Recent social media posts show that Lona has managed to raise over R70 000 for the young man so far. What an amazing world we live in!

Lona Bawuti used her social media platforms to raise money for a young man who wishes to participate in a traditional ceremony. Image: @Lona047

Source: Twitter

#LonalinamandlaBawuti is trending on Twitter as netizens keep their followers updated on the money being raised for the young man's traditional ceremony. Take a look at one of the most recent posts below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Below are some of the other posts thanking Lona and Mzansi for raising the funds:

@AsivileQaga shared:

"#LonalinamandlaBawuti is a whole queen. What she did is way too much."

@MenduAsisipho tweeted:

"She's a damn Goddess, Lona has raised up to R50 000+ for umgidi of a young boy from eQonce doing matric who's got nothing but a trying grandmother."

@OLubixa wrote:

"Indeed it takes a village. This is amazing Lona #LonalinamandlaBawuti #DonationsZikaBoy you’re doing a wonderful job @Lona047 God will bless you."

@KoketsoShole said:

"I follow Lona on Facebook and she is always helping people but wow, this is really beyond me... I'm such an emotional wreck right now. May God bless her."

@MonwabisiMbonda added:

"This is so so beautiful. #LonalinamandlaBawuti"

BI Phakathi provides nappies, wheelchair and money for family with disabled child: "BI, you are an angel"

In other heartwarming news, Briefly News earlier reported that BI Phakathi entered into the lives of a struggling family and many believe it could be an answer to their abundant prayers. He went out of his way to buy adult nappies for their disabled son, among other things.

Phakathi took to Facebook to share the heartwarming video with his 6.3 million followers. The video that began with a simple and polite greeting quickly led to a series of kind and generous deeds that completely took the family by surprise.

From the purchase of nappies and a new wheelchair to a financial donation, the family was quickly brought to tears as they realise that through Phakathi, the stress of their next meal is not something that will be on their minds for some time.

Source: Briefly.co.za