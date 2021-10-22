BI Phakathi has led by example once again as he assisted a family passing by on the streets with a disabled child

The purchase of nappies for the son soon resulted in the flow of emotions as Phakathi provided them with a substantial amount of money

South African social media users have taken the time to watch and comment on the video shared by Phakathi, flooding the post with positive feedback

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

BI Phakathi entered into the lives of a struggling family and many believe it could be an answer to their abundant prayers. He went out of his way to buy adult nappies for their disabled son, among other things.

Phakathi took to Facebook to share the heartwarming video with his 6.3 million followers. The video that began with a simple and polite greeting quickly led to a series of kind and generous deeds that completely took the family by surprise.

From the purchase of nappies and a new wheelchair to a financial donation, the family was quickly brought to tears as they realise that through Phakathi, the stress of their next meal is not something that will be on their minds for some time.

BI Phakathi has once again warmed South Africans' hearts as he assisted a family in need. Image: BI Phakathi

Source: Facebook

Take a look at the tear-jerking video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Briefly News took to Phakathi's comments section to see what Saffas had to say:

Felicity Halapi said:

"Fantastic, he has a heart of gold. God bless him."

Mark Wynne shared:

"You are an amazing person BI. An inspiration to anyone. If only others around the world had your qualities, it would be a better place. God bless you."

Abednego Makgamathe commented:

"Wow, the young man is so happy and the joy in his face visible."

Elvis Knowledge Muyambo wrote:

"Now I believe we have Angels among us disguised as human beings... BI, you are an angel."

Margaret Mathabo Matlole added:

"May God continually bless you Phakathi, you are doing a great job. I just found myself soaked in tears."

BI Phakathi blesses wheelchair-bound man with no hands, gives him R1 500

In other news about the local hero, Briefly News previously reported that BI Phakathi offered to push Johannes Fourie, a wheelchair-bound man with no hands, as he tried to go up a steep road. The video sparked emotions from many social media users who headed online to react.

The poor guy says he doesn’t have any friends to push him as he has no hands. BI Phakathi also gave him cash to the tune of R1 500 to buy food. The generous gentleman is now praised on social media as he just helped the teary man. He wrote:

“This man pushing himself up the hill with no hands will make you cry.”

Source: Briefly.co.za