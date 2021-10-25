A granddad recently celebrated his birthday and his granddaughter couldn't wait to share his age with the world

In a Twitter post, she announced her granddad is now 100 years old and said that he still looks amazing

The post has gone viral with close to 250k likes as people from around Mzansi take the opportunity to wish the granddad on his incredible milestone birthday

A young lady has taken to Twitter to celebrate her granddad's 100th birthday and people from around Mzansi love the post so much that it's going viral.

This handsome grandpa still looks young even though he recently celebrated his 100th birthday. Image: @maiyasaidwhat/Twitter

The granddaughter, who goes by the Twitter handle @maiyasaidwhat, captioned the post:

"Y’all my great-grandpa is 100 today and still looks amazing."

The post is going viral with close to 250k likes and over 14k retweets. People all over the Twitterverse are using the opportunity to wish the handsome granddad a happy centenary birthday and many are amazed at how good he looks for his age.

Many others are also sharing stories about their own grandparents and how well they are keeping their age.

@SledgeRich:

"Happy birthday to him! He doesn't look his age at all. Black really don't crack!"

@OnyeHere:

"When your life and melanin are both BLESSED."

@TorokArt

"He looks very good!"

@SirFigo_SA:

"A very happy belated birthday to grandpa. Ageing gracefully right there. Him and my gramps would make good buddies... They should hang sometime."

@1stldystphnz:

"Wow - grandad looks so young!! Is that an apron he got on? Tell me no. Happy 100th birthday."

@bra_lat:

"Anytime I see people reach such old ages, I can't help but wonder the things they've seen. The changes they have witnessed throughout the years from a single POV."

After seeing how popular the post has become, @maiyasaidwhat that her granddad thanks everyone for all of their birthday wishes. She adds:

"He was so surprised to see how many likes and retweets he got, lol."

