“I Love Him”: Mzansi Joins 1st Female Bank Owner Who Pays Tribute to Granddad

South Africa’s first female bank owner, Nthabeleng Likotsi, is paying a warm tribute to her grandfather, saying he has been very inspirational

Likotsi says her grandfather ensured all her nine children got the best education and become independent in their lives

Mzansi social media users are joining the stunning lady as they say the old man is always upfront and disciplined

South Africans are joining a stunning lady who wishes her grandfather a happy birthday and paid her tribute. Nthabeleng Likotsi is praising her grandad, saying he is one of the most influential guys in her life.

Nthabiseng is the first female bank owner in Mzansi and took to Twitter to convey her sweet message to the granddad.

She says the old man ensured all her kids are educated and that he is the sweetest man she knows. South Africans are also joining the conversation with their messages to the old man. Likosi wrote on Twitter:

“My grandfather Jwang Likotsi, the one who believed in education and made sure all his 9 kids are educated, the one who’ll tell visitors during family functions they came with nothing in their hands, they mustn’t leave with black plastics. The sweetest man I know.”

Nthabeleng Likotsi is proud of her grandfather. Image: @MissNthabeleng/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Jabuavenue said:

“The grandfather who stood up at my 1st communion and gave me the name Jacob in front of the congregation.”

@MissNthabeleng said:

“Yaba o Jacob jwalo fela.”

@GobingcaRhaso said:

“He is the real G to tell people that, happy bday to him, may he live long to dish out more truth.”

@Astrobear13 said:

“I like this man already, we can never go to our grandparent's house without something in hand.”

@YeyeyekaNdaba said:

“I love him!!! You came empty-handed, leave net sooo jou skelm!”

@PrudanceMaphori said:

“This is cute wena.”

@LKKMoipone said:

“Black plastics.”

