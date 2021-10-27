South Africans have shared a few ideas on how South African born-businessman Elon Musk could use his cash

Musk was invited to chill at KONKA, although Mzansi may want him to do a bit of work at Eskom

The KONKA invite follows news that Musk's nett worth shot up to R4.25 trillion and Saffas want him back home as soon as possible

Briefly News readers gathered online to give subtle and cheeky suggestions as to how Pretoria's own Elon Musk could spend his cash.

Neither the skies nor the roads are safe from this business powerhouse. Musk shook the world with his influence on the electric car and his interest in space travel.

Perhaps Musk's success comes from his South African roots. Mzansi welcomed him back to the rainbow nation by offering him drinks at KONKA in exchange for him taking the reins at the embattled power utility Eskom.

South Africans have shared some hilarious jokes about Elon Musk's insane nett worth. Image: Patrick Pleul/picture alliance

Below are just a few of the more popular comments left by our readers:

Edgar-madidi Shingange wrote:

"He should come have a drink at KONKA, he qualifies."

Shilongo ShaTitus asked:

"Can he do the honourable thing and give back to his fellow citizens out of love?"

Kagiso PapaAtli Lepule requested:

"Please sell him Eskom and he must not take it's management team."

Tseke Cedric believes:

"He was born in South Africa but he ain't one of us. Period!"

Elon Musk is now worth R4.25 trillion, can fund Mzansi for 2 years and still be rich-rich

Previously, Briefly News reported that Elon Musk, South African-born space entrepreneur and Tesla CEO is now so wealthy that he can fund the entire country for two whole years and still be richer than the wealthiest people in South Africa.

Just a few days prior, Musk was worth R3.7 trillion, however, a surge in Telsa stocks saw Musk's wealth reaching a whooping R4.25 trillion. Musk is not only the car company's CEO, but he also has a large number of shares vested in the firm, according to Fin24.

Tesla's stocks shot up after car leasing company Hertz made a huge order for electric vehicles from the company. The South African born entrepreneur would also be able to maintain the SA military, payout all social welfare grants as well as fund the education sector and healthcare sector.

