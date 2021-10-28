South Africans on social media are absolutely disgusted by an image of a canned whole chicken, which was shared by @bozzie_t

The gooey mess created quite the discussion online with many Saffas calling Americans out for their peculiar taste in food

The chicken is sold on Amazon and goes for roughly R225 per can, which is quite insane for something so unappetising

@bozzie_t, aka Malume online, got the Twitter streets talking after he shared an image of chicken in a can. Yes, you read that right, a whole chicken in a can. In the image shared by the popular bird app user, the can of the chicken can be seen as well as an image of the chicken on its way out of its temporary home.

The slimy texture and lack of spices had South Africans trying their best not to throw up. A quick look on Amazon showed that the 'Sweet Sue Canned Whole Chicken' sells for $59.95 (R904.69) for a four-pack. That's roughly $14.98 (R225.98) per can. What a wow.

The Sweet Sue company's headquarters is, you guessed it, in the US - California to be specific.

Take a look at the tweet about the questionable meal choice below:

Briefly News took to the comments section to see what Saffas had to say about the gooey meal:

@A_Dot85 wrote:

"These people are special. I once saw it on chopped, I was so disgusted. How does it even taste? Is it not slimy?"

@kurhula asked:

"Is this what we need to look forward to in the future?"

@LusiTan3 believes:

"It looks like a mummy!"

@IamLadyeeElle shared:

"This looks very disgusting."

