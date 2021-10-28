KONKA nightclub is the hot new place to be in Soweto and it manages to trend every week on social media

Due to its popularity, Briefly News shared a post on Facebook about the club's appeal among the affluent and how it is transforming the face of townships

However, many people across Mzansi had interesting views and said that it isn't a correct representation of the real township life

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

We at Briefly News have kept a close eye on the KONKA nightclub in Soweto after noticing its widespread popularity among the rich and famous. It has transformed the image of the township from a place of poverty to one where the elite go to let their hair down.

Saffas have their say about KONKA and the answers reveal plenty. Image: Mahlodi Harry Moremi/Facebook, MaNtimela Gebanekazi Jacob/Facebook and Vincent Tsholo Mofokeng/Facebook

Source: Facebook

However, in our latest Facebook post about KONKA, we've realised that many people across Mzansi don't believe the hype and many feel it is reserved for a select group of people who don't live in the township, therefore, it is not a correct representation of Soweto or any other township for that matter.

We captioned the post:

"KONKA is a nightclub situated deep in the heart of Soweto, it's a millionaire's playground. Townships are no longer the symbol of poverty."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Saffas are not vibing with Konka

The post has received a big response from Saffas who aired their views about the club. Many don't buy into the hype and say it only appeals to the super-rich, who make up only a tiny percentage of the population.

Let's dive into some of the comments:

MaNtimela Gebanekazi Jacob:

"This is a symbol of stupidity and bankruptcy."

Vincent Tsholo Mofokeng

"Not a true representation of what is the reality of many township dwellers."

Veli Mbatha:

"Club for ANC-tenderprenuers."

Itumeleng Seitumeng:

"I just wonder if their business model is sustainable. Time will tell."

Khutso Menyoko:

"Its only a half of only percent of the population that attends to this KONKA."

Sally Mpepanduku:

"The owner made sure ukuthi these no way he will build this in suburban side and chose Soweto for the low fees on rent or buying the plot."

Rebecca Rebecca:

"KONKA is trending every week....I wonder who is the owner."

Mahlodi Harry Moremi:

"Most of those people don't stay in Soweto."

Manguni KaYeye Gumede:

"Soon to be looted."

Saffas joke that Elon Musk qualifies to drink at KONKA with R4.25 trillion nett worth

In other news, Briefly News reported that our readers gathered online to give subtle and cheeky suggestions as to how Pretoria's own Elon Musk could spend his cash. Neither the skies nor the roads are safe from this business powerhouse.

Musk shook the world with his influence on the electric car and his interest in space travel. Perhaps Musk's success comes from his South African roots. Mzansi welcomed him back to the rainbow nation by offering him drinks at KONKA in exchange for him taking the reins at the embattled power utility Eskom.

Source: Briefly.co.za