That's a wrap: Mzansi serving jokes about woman who wrapped first corpse

A woman shared a post online that she had succeeded in a personal milestone at work

Not everyone was as excited as her when she learned that she had wrapped her first dead body

The post soon went viral and social media users shared what they thought about the weird flex

Everybody who does something for the first time naturally feels a sense of pride in their achievement.

A woman share her personal milestone on social media but many people did not feel quite the same as she did.

A woman who works as a nurse shared a snap online celebrating the fact that she wrapped her first dead body. The post was shared by OMG Voice.

Social media users had the following to say about the weird flex

NA NA:

"What’s wrong with what she posted ..?.....it’s just the same feeling just like you being able to accomplish your mission...

Most of y’all can’t even stand a DEAD GOAT."

Yaw Mensah Tagoe:

"Many more to go for her I guess!

Then ultimately, someone would also wrap her.

This life!!!"

Nyirenda Miko:

"She's a student whose dream was to wrap a dead body and I don't know if it's fortunate or unfortunate but, she did."

