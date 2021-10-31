This week, South Africa has loved some weird and wonderful stories. An inspirational young lady from Gaborone, Botswana is turning heads after she showed off a house she built. A boy had SA in stitches as he drooled over a curvy stunner and MaYeni is trending yet again following another spicy episode of Uthando Nesthembu.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In addition, Nokuhkanya 'MaYeni' Mseleku has earned the title of the mean wife on uThando Nesthembu and a video of a performer doing the unthinkable, sticking his head into a crocodile's mouth has SA shaking their heads.

1. “Alluring”: Woman Shows Off Massive Home a Year After Construction Began, Mzansi Showers Her with Praise

An inspirational young lady from Gaborone, Botswana is turning heads after her latest accomplishment. In a Twitter post, she shared pics of her brand new home that was built from scratch.

She goes by the Twitter handle, @phindi_John and simply captioned her post:

"October 2020 - October 2021."

The caption reveals that it took her one year to build her incredible home and the pics show just how massive the property is. The home has a huge yard, plenty of parking spaces and modern finishes.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

2. SA in Stitches As Pic of Boy Drooling Over Curvy Stunner Goes Viral: 'He Is Finished'

There comes a time where a growing boy wonders if there is more to life than just brick cars or collecting cards, and the answer to this question might be amusing.

A picture shared by @umzuluompofu showing a heavyset stunner dressed in her Sunday best and sporting priceless confidence has gone viral on social media.

3. Uthando Nesthembu's MaYeni Trends Again: "MaYeni Is the Beyoncé of Mseleku’s Wives"

MaYeni is trending yet again following another spicy episode of Uthando Nesthembu. The reality TV show about polygamist Musa Mseleku and his four wives aired on Thursday night, 28 October.

Uthando Nesthembu's MaYeni is trending again after Thursday night's episode. Image: @khanya.yeni

Source: Instagram

The viewers of the show have been discussing MaYeni's behaviour since the show aired. Some fans believe that she's to blame for all the wrong things that are happening in the family while other think she's not the only wife with a grudge.

4. MaYeni Reacts to Peeps Who Have Called Her Out on Her Rudeness on ‘uThando Nesthembu’

Nokuhkanya 'MaYeni' Mseleku has earned the title of the mean wife on uThando Nesthembu after viewers clocked her rude tendencies. Following the past few episodes on the polygamist reality show, peeps have not been too pleased with MaYeni's attitude. Nokukhanya has finally shared how she feels about viewers thoughts.

A huge topic of conversation for the latest season of uThando Nesthembu has been Mseleku's desire to find a fifth wife. Citizen reports that the hunt for number five has been a sore topic for the current wives and has even caused a bit of tension in their relationships.

5. Man Slides Head First Into Jaws of a Crocodile in Insane Video, SA Cringes

A video of a performer doing the unthinkable has Mzansi social media users scratching their heads.

The daring act in which the man slides across a wet floor and straight into the open mouth of a crocodile was caught on film and sent shockwaves across social media.

Source: Briefly.co.za