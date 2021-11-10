After losing both his parents at the age of seven, Ennock Mlangeni was orphaned but did not allow his loss to stop him from pursuing his artistic dreams

Now a celebrity artist, Ennock shared snaps of his beautiful work on Twitter and left Mzansi in awe

He had a debut solo exhibition in Belgium in 2020, he is a DJ, entrepreneur and a baritone singer for Free State Mass Choir

Ennock Mlangeni transcended the walls of his one-room shack and reached the stars as a celebrity artist. The self-taught visual artist painted his origin story for the people of Twitter when he shared the news that he became an orphan at seven years old.

Mlangeni has set global trends with his creations from painting with coffee, pen art, waste material, painting fridges and swimming pools. To his name, he has added accolades such as the Bic Pen Master 2018 and served as a judge in 2021.

His debut solo exhibition was in 2020 in Belgium which he said was a source of great pride as he began from nothing, worked for his dream and was the most influential and inspiring visual artist in SA.

His artistic talents and passions have allowed him to also become a DJ, an entrepreneur, baritone singer for Free State Mass Choir. Read his story below:

Below are some of the encouraging words his story received:

@PHASTARICO shared:

"Your parents are smiling where ever they are. Most kids go and cry at their graves but on your side, you can still make a way on your own. Keep moving King."

@TheeMalebza said:

"To more and greater heights champ."

@seepeSemenya wrote:

"You deserve the light upon you, keep going."

@Dutchess_Berry responded with:

"You're going places man"

@28Mscandy commented:

"Keep doing a good job..."

@UnityN30 added:

"Black child your dreams are valid."

