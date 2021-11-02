An inspirational man shared a story online about how he started off his journey as a young matriculant

He revealed that he lived in a shack and back room in two different townships and learnt how to cook during this time

Now, he wants to love a luxurious life and all his hard work and challenging circumstances have paid off in fine style

A man recounted his younger days as an 18-year-old navigating the world as a new adult. He shared a brief story on his Twitter page and the post is receiving big respect from Mzansi.

A driven man lived in a shack and back room before he made it big. Image: @TloksLepara/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In , @TloksLepara explained that he moved out of his parents home right after matric and lived in a shack in eThokoza (township in Gauteng) for two years. He then moved into another township in the province known as Katlehong and lived in a "back room".

@TloksLepara went on to say that he learnt how to cook and today he has become really good at it. He also added that he would buy onions and tomatoes on his way back from work and hit the kitchen after a long day to get cooking.

The young man shared two pics of himself and judging from the background, it looks as if he is a big achiever now. His home appears massive and modern and his car is a luxury Mercedes-Benz.

Those who are coming across his post are inspired by the young man and one tweep shared a similar story.

@Azwendini:

"I understand your journey my guy. I'm on the very same one. After the family was split into two, I had nowhere to go or live, went from shack to shack until a back room became my first apartment. It's not over but at least umuntu uku two bedroom and has a car as well."

@mothusijk:

"You are an inspiration, keep hustling."

