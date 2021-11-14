Livestock Owner Opens up about His Passion for Farming and South Africa

Brian Rasehlo is an aspiring farmer who is being mentored and hopes to own his own commercial farm in the future

He is working hard and taking his studies seriously, since he was 17 being a farmer has been his sole priority

Brian is optimistic about the future of South Africa and knows how important farming is for the country

Briefly News was fortunate enough to speak to Brian Rasehlo, a livestock owner who dreams of levelling up to a commercial farmer.

He is currently being mentored and learning a lot on the job and hopes that one day the dream of his own commercial farm will come true.

Brian Rasehlo is an aspiring farmer with big dreams for the future. Photo credit: @Brian_Ras

Source: Twitter

He got into farming at a young age when his grandmother gave him four goats and he was really good at looking after the animals. At the age of 10, his uncle saw his passion and gave him a cow and a calf to pay towards his studies.

For Brian, it was life as normal and he didn't realise that he was farming until he turned 17.

It was then that he decided that farming was going to be his future.

Inspiration

For Brian, the inspiration comes from seeing himself in aspiring farmers who are also being mentored. The thought of providing jobs and food for people is rewarding.

Advice for young farmers

Brian had some pearls of wisdom for aspiring farmers.

"What I'd advise young farmers to do is to get mentorship from farmers that are doing well out there, get the skills and knowledge and also never stop learning this is farming you can never know everything."

The future of farming in South Africa

Brian is optimistic about the future of farming in Mzansi and he knows how important farming is to the future of the country.

"The future of farming in South Africa is a good one I've been seeing people gaining a lot of interest in the industry mainly blacks of which we know that from the past it's been a white-dominated industry with good rain and a little hope I believe that we can be able to establish a sustainable food chain that can last for years to come.

Source: Briefly.co.za