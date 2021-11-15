Marcia Kimpton, an American actress and producer, blessed the staff of a Mossel Bay restaurant with an enormous R94 000 tip

Kimpton was extremely impressed by the service she received from waiter Zathan McCarthy and offered him a large amount of money

The selfless McCarthy thought it was only right to split the R94 000 with his coworkers in a heartwarming moment

American producer and actress Marcia Kimpton gave the staff of Delfino's Restaurant in Mossel Bay a day to remember. Kimpton left a massive R94 000 tip for Zathan McCarthy, a waiter at the Western Cape restaurant.

McCarthy's big heart resulted in him sharing the enormous tip with his colleagues. Kimpton shared a post on her Instagram Story, explaining that she had gone shark diving before eating and was so impressed by her waiter that she decided he was deserving of the tip.

This American producer and actress left a R94 000 tip for the staff at Delfino's Restaurant in Mossel Bay. Image: @marciakimpton

Source: Instagram

According to AlgoaFM, McCarthy spoke to them about his encounter with Kimpton. The waiter explained that Kimpton said she would bless him and enquired if he would bless someone else after the fact.

McCarthy added that he decided to share the tip with his colleagues as he was raised to be selfless and mindful of others. A report by The South African revealed that Delfino's Restaurant's management confirmed that the large transaction had gone through.

