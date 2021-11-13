The founder of Mama Africa in the UK, Kwame Nicholas, has recounted the turbulent times he experienced before opening his restaurant

Nicholas, who relocated to the UK on October 24, 1999, recalls struggling with homelessness

The restaurateur revealed that he resorted to sleeping in an abandoned car for about four weeks

He sat for an interview with DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa to open up about his life

A proudly African professional chef, Kwame Nicholas, has recounted turbulent times he endured after relocating to the UK on October 24, 1999, for a better life.

Nicholas had a well-paying job in Africa before jumping on an opportunity to travel outside. The trip was financed by a patron who saw his culinary potential and offered to help maximise his talent.

''I was a private chef for someone in his house, and he observed that I've got better things in life because of my culinary skills.

''He asked what I wanted; he asked if could write a book for him to sponsor or open a catering school, but I told him relocating to the UK was my biggest dream, and he said no problem,'' he told DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa.

Life in the UK

Nicholas recounted that he struggled with homelessness and had to sleep in a car when he first arrived in the UK.

He recalls those times were challenging, working as a bricklayer and janitor to survive. While in Ghana, Nicholas worked as a professional chef at now-defunct Hotel Shangri-la and subsequently as a private cook before traveling.

Asked if he knew someone or had an acquaintance in the UK before moving there, Nicholas said: ''I knew no one.'' He recalled sleeping in an abandoned car when he arrived.

''I struggled; there was a time I slept in a damaged car. I sneaked to sleep in the car. I slept in it for about four weeks. That was in 2002,'' he said.

Thriving business

Now a successful chef running an eatery in Milton Keynes, Nicholas has plans to expand the business with the delivery of foods to his clients.

His brand, Mama Africa, serves all Ghanaian dishes including, waakye, fufu, banku, Tuazafi, Jollof, and many others.

