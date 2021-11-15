Zambian-born South African author Wilbur Smith passed away at the age of 88 at his home in Cape Town with his wife by his side

Smith revolutionised story-telling and had the longest-running series in publishing history which saw him bring forth over 40 novels

Smith was a well-respected author known for his ability to captivate the masses with just his words

Wilbur Smith lived a life worth telling stories about. The Zambian-born author spent the majority of his life in South Africa and made a name for himself internationally with his keen ability to string words together in an empowering manner.

Wilbur Smith was a Zambian-born South African author who had the longest-running novel series in history. Image: Pier Marco Tacca

Source: Getty Images

Early life and education

Smith was born to Herbert James and Elfreda Smith in Kabwe, Zambia in 1933. He was named after American aviator Wilbur Wright. Smith had his fair share of battles as he overcame cerebral malaria as an infant and went on to fight polio at the age of 16.

For his secondary schooling, Smith attended Michaelhouse in KwaZulu-Natal. He went to Rhodes University for his tertiary education where he graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce, leading him to a position at Rhodesia's Inland Revenue Service.

First published novel - When the Lion Feeds

While working at the revenue service, Smith started writing When the Lion Feeds. It was the first book in his Courtney Series and was inspired by his own life. Smith grew up on his father's farm and 'ran in the wild' among the animals.

When author Wilbur Smith published his first novel, it was banned in South Africa for 11 years. Image: Frederic REGLAIN/Gamma-Rapho

Source: Getty Images

Heinemann published the book in 1964 and it became a bestseller all over the Commonwealth - except in Mzansi. The Publication Control Board reportedly banned it for multiple reasons. According to Daily Maverick, the book was unbanned over a decade later.

When the Lion Feeds revolves around two brothers - Sean and Garrick Courtney - and their life on a cattle farm during the Zulu wars and gold rush. The novel allowed for Smith to quit his job at the revenue service and pursue writing as a full-time career.

Later career

By the time When the Lion Feeds was unbanned in SA, Smith had published seven other novels. Smith wrote 19 books as part of his Courtney Series with the last two being published in 2019. The first book in his Ballantyne Series was published in 1980. A further five books were written - all based in Africa.

Smith also wrote stand-alone books about poaching, pirating and diamond smuggling. He further expanded the Courtney Series to include aspects of ambition and conflict within a family, reports TimesLIVE.

Wilbur Smith's 'When the Lion Feeds' was banned in SA for 11 years but he managed to write seven other books in this time. Image: Pigi Cipelli/Archivio Pigi Cipelli/Mondadori

Source: Getty Images

Marriages and children

In 1957, Smith married his first of four wives - Anne Rennie. They had a son and a daughter before divorcing in 1962. He married Jewell Slabbart in 1964, with whom he had a son. After divorcing Jewell, Smith married Danielle Thomas in 1971. They remained married until her death due to brain cancer in 1999.

In 2000, Smith married his fourth wife Mokhiniso Rakhimova in Cape Town. They remained married until his death on 13 November, 2021 at their home in the Mother City, according to SABC News.

Tributes pour in as people mourn the death of a legend

Yvonne Puren wrote:

"Best writer, love his books."

Tshoma Weezyana shared:

"RIP, legend."

Wander Wanderboy revealed:

"I love his novels."

Tsametse Chabalala commented:

"Best adventure writer."

Stanley Stanza Mabela added:

"The king of adventure."

Smith's words linger on for many who've read his novels. One of his most famous quotes reads:

"If I have to die, then it's best to do so before I see everything I love, the land, the animals, the people, all of it destroyed."

