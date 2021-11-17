A woman from Argentina achieved the so-called impossible when she became the second person ever to supposedly rid herself of HIV without any treatment

Dubbed the 'Esperanza Patient', derived from her city of origin, the lady also managed to give birth to an HIV-free child

Researchers believe that the discovery of this miraculous incident has the potential to lead to a sterilising cure for other HIV-infected people

An Argentine woman who tested positive for HIV in early 2013 has seemingly eradicated the virus from her body.

This miraculous turn of events gets more interesting with the discovery that the woman was not on any form of antiviral medication apart from a pill she took while she was pregnant.

Referred to as the ‘Esperanza patient’, the unidentified lady has joined Loreen Willenberg - the first person who was 'cured' of HIV - as the second person who has miraculously cured themselves with their immune systems' alone.

Reports state that the woman's ability to cure herself has not yet been proven by researchers but scans of over one billion of her cells detected no workable virus. A hypothesis suggests that the two women may have been able to eliminate the virus with unique genetic attributes, according to IOL.

The death of the woman's partner at the hands of HIV also led to the suggestion that she may have obtained an HIV-specific response from her immune system before she was infected.

BBC News reported on a statement by lead investigator Dr Xu Yu, from the Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital, who suggests that the discovery of a second person who has seemingly cured themselves of HIV has ignited the possibility of a sterilising cure designed for those who are still noticeably infected.

