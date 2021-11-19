Popular South African radio host Robert Marawa has announced good news to his fans that he is returning to the airwaves next week

Marawa parted ways with the SABC in July this year and will now host Marawa Sports Worldwide on SowetanLIVE , Vuma FM and Rise FM

‘Madluphuthu’ announced the news on social media on Friday saying he will be live on air on Monday next week

Popular radio broadcaster Robert Marawa has announced that he will be back on the airwaves on Monday, 22 November. The veteran sports broadcaster and television host will now be broadcasting on a different platform.

Marawa headed to his social media page and announced the news to the delight of many South African sports lovers and radio fanatics.

Marawa will now host a sports programme that will broadcast simultaneously on SowetanLIVE, VumaFM as well as RiseFM. The post has attracted many fans and public figures including journalists such as Hajra Omarjee, Carol Tshabalala and Mzilikazi wa Afrika.

Robert Marawa announces return to radio airwaves

Checking out his Twitter page, the former SABC radio host has invited his followers to a show that will be called, Marawa Sports Worldwide. According to 'Madluphuthu', the show will be aired between Monday and Friday from 17:30 until 19:00. He wrote on social media:

"Let's meet on Monday on #ReactionMonday LIVE on @VumaFM, @SowetanLIVE and @RISEfm943 all three platforms at the same time from 17H30 to 19H00 Mon-Frid. #MSW returns exclusively for YOU!!!! THANK U MZANSI......!! Nazo!!”

@IamMzilikazi said:

“You can’t keep a good man down, congratulations my brother.”

@BonganiSiqoko said:

“Welcome back to the arena Madluphuthu @robertmarawa. Now let's make this circle bigger.”

@ZukolwethSigc3 said:

“We are waiting Madluphuthu! Gqim shelele!”

@HajraOmarjee said:

“We will most definitely be listening!! Welcome back. @robertmarawa is a broadcast legend @SowetanLIVE.”

@NkuluklekoCoza said:

“This is a perfect time to have you back Rob, especially with the #GHARSA #WorldCupQualifiers. The right questions will be asked the right people, Aykhale!”

@Manthapelengse1 said:

“Tell your friends to tell their friends that uGabhadiya is back.”

@TTOfficialSA said:

“Congratulations Madluphuthu. Now I need to google theVumaFM and RISEFM. I know nothing about them. But they are going to be my new home. Greatest news ever.”

Activist Mzwakhe Mbuli to march to SABC for Robert Marawa’s reinstatement: 'Let's join'

Looking at a previous report, Briefly News wrote that a march headlined by renowned poet Mzwakhe Mbuli to the South African Broadcasting Commission (SABC)'s offices in Auckland Park is being planned to have sportscaster Robert Marawa returned to the airwaves.

Briefly News reported that the veteran local radio and television sportscaster was at the receiving end of a second sacking from the public broadcaster in four years on 30 July.

At the time, his departure was confirmed in a statement by the SABC before Marawa later shared a screenshot of the text message he said was sent to him advising that his services would no longer be required, News24 reported.

Source: Briefly.co.za