Leigh-Muir Booysen is a 22-year-old student traffic cop who has a passion for performing rap songs to smooth beats

The Western Cape native shares weekly videos of his insane skills to TikTok where his followers and others indulge in his Afrikaans word sorcery

His latest video titled "If I Ruled the World" gained over 107 000 views on the social networking application

Just when you thought South Africa has run out of talented individuals, Leigh-Muir Booysen pops up on TikTok. The 22-year-old traffic cop knows how to freestyle wrap in the smoothest way possible.

A viral video on the popular app shows Booysen going ham on a head-bopping beat. He seems to be seated in a classroom as his classmates tune in to his rap mastering skills that came out of nowhere.

Booysen's stage name is Libo-G and he hails from Kuils River, Western Cape and shares weekly rap songs with his over 2 700 followers on TikTok.

This student cop is killing it on TikTok with his sick rhymes. Image: @libo_the_g1 / TikTok and Leigh-Muir Booysen / Facebook

According to Daily Voice, Booysen said he started rapping at the age of 10 and chose to perform in Afrikaans as he feels as though he expresses himself better in the language. Booysen believes he can turn into South Africa's best Afrikaans hip-hop star.

Take a look at the viral video below:

Read some of the comments he received below:

@luciensylvester5 said:

"Straight from the enforcement. Flames boeta."

@athlonator shared:

"You are in the wrong field of work bru."

@shakiradevries commented:

"Hidden talent everywhere."

@toyotaadiccts911 responded to the video with:

"On fire bru."

@radineb also shared:

"Yoh, bars for days!"

@casavanmadgas1 added:

"This is crazy... Talented!"

