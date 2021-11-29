A little boy celebrated his third birthday by dressing up as Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and the rugby star could not be more excited

Siya's influence on the younger generations hit home with him as he shared how much the little one's dress code meant to him

South Africans shared tons of comments telling Siya what a role model he has become to them and others

A three-year-old boy celebrated his birthday with a Halloween theme. The little one decided to dress up as local hero and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. Joseph Mpyana is the dad of the adorable bundle of joy who shared the post on Instagram.

Siya reshared the image of the toddler to his own account as he excitedly shared how much it means to him. The fact that Siya has such a great influence on kids as young as three is inspiring beyond belief.

Siya shared every image that the kid's dad shared to the gram with a short caption reading:

"This means more!"

This three-year-old dressed up as Siya Kolisi for his birthday.

Source: Instagram





South African singer Nandi Madida wrote:

"This is everything! What a beautiful legacy you have brother on the next generation of children."

Local actor Siv Ngesi shared:

"This is huge blood!"

Seasoned broadcaster Hulisani Ravele commented:

"Purpose. Power. Impact!!"

@disney_mish said:

"Cutest thing on the internet today!!!!!"

@kasdowling wrote in response:

"That is adorable! Everyone wants to be you!"

@brandonjw10 added:

"You inspire more people than you know Siya, we all love you and cherish you captain."

Source: Briefly.co.za