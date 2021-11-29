US politician and Governer of Texas Greg Abbott claimed that South Africans are illegally entering his country through its borders

The irrational allegation frustrated South Africans and US citizens alike as they discussed the American education system

Although the majority of netizens could not comprehend how a whole governor could make this claim, others seemingly expect it of him

Texas Governor Greg Abbott dug a deep hole for himself after making an absurd claim about South Africans. According to Abbott, South African immigrants have been apprehended crossing the US border illegally.

He added that President Joe Biden is doing nothing to stop the alleged illegal South African immigrants from entering the US. His tweet followed news that President Biden put through a travel ban on eight African countries, including Mzansi.

Saffa social media users were livid in their responses, with many telling the governor to go for lessons in geography considering there is an entire ocean between SA and the USA.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott riled social media up after claiming that Saffas are illegally entering the US through its borders. Image: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Check his tweet out below:

Below are some of the responses left by irritated locals:

@FLDataDude said:

"Anyone that has the stamina and strength to swim across the Atlantic is a huge asset to our society. We should welcome them with open arms. They should immediately be offered jobs in the military or the NFL."

@genevievehcr shared:

"He still living in Pangaea."

@Kgonyonyo1 wrote:

"Surely you are on crack."

@naledimashishi tweeted:

"Please donate maps to the needy kids in America."

@KG_1085 tweeted:

"Time to put a wall between the USA and South Africa. #BuildTheWall"

@ThusoMbedu added:

"The math ain't mathing…"

US praises South Africa for showing leadership by announcing Omicron variant

On a lighter note, Briefly News previously reported that the United States of America congratulated SA's Government for sharing the discovery of the new Omicron variant of Covid 19.

This was also used as an opportunity to remind the world of how China handled the pandemic in its early stages. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told international relations and cooperation minister, Naledi Pandor that South Africa's swift action in revealing the discovery of the new variant should be the process going forward.

China has faced harsh criticism from both former president Donald Trump and the current US President Joe Biden. Earlier this year, the US released a report that revealed that the origin of the virus could not be confirmed.

