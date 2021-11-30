Man Shares Photograph of R12k Debit Order, Mzansi Stunned: “Peer Pressure”

Another social media user has shared a photo of a bank notification displaying a R12 000 debit order that went off

The local guy is now attracting contrasting reactions from his social media followers as some are very critical of his financial decisions

The text message seems to come from a debit from ABSA bank for a vehicle finance payment and the guy is now receiving some advice when it comes to money

Another hard-working South African guy has expressed displeasure when it comes to debit orders going off from his bank account. The Twitter user says he is yet to get used to one debit that takes R12 000 from his Capitec Bank account.

Judging the reference number on the bank notification message, it seems the local guy has his car financed by ABSA Vehicle Finance and the R12k is for his classy Mercedes Benz car.

Social media users are attracted to the viral post on Twitter and Briefly News takes a look at the funny comments from Mzansi networkers.

Some of his followers are not happy with the amount of cash the guy pays for his car and some argue that it’s better if he is paying for a house. @ZiphoratorS uploaded a picture of the SMS from Capitec Bank and wrote:

“This debit order gives me a heart attack every time. I am not used to it.”

The post reads:

@Ziggy_Diver1 said:

“This better be for a house because if it’s a car then cut cut cut...”

@Heenmaluleke said:

“If he gets R100k per month is nothing to him.”

@Max_Mash93 said:

“Are you into the taxi industry? That looks like the instalment of a Toyota Quantum. December is Just around the corner. You'll make a killing.”

@AshTshepo said:

“ABSA VF - Vehicle Finance peer pressure e letsang mara or ke pressure ya the gym parking lot?? Ya nyesa benz lol.”

@Sakhizintombi said:

“ABSA VF (Vehicle Finance) imali engaka. That’s a four-bedroom house, in the suburbs, 1100 Erf, with a pool and maids quarters!”

@TloksLepara said:

“Clearly you're driving a car you can't afford my guy. Bad financial decision.”

@TsholofeloSiphe said:

“How do you know he doesn’t have a house?”

Source: Briefly.co.za