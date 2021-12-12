Weekly Wrap: Fake 6m Black Mamba and Club Konka Girls Get Attention

An old picture resurfaced of a 6 metre long black mamba has turned out to be fake. A group of ladies dancing outside Club Konka in Soweto are attracting all the funny reactions from scores of social media users. Nonkululeko Dlamini and her friends decided throw a lit house party.

In addition, a man showed off the interior of his luxirous mud hut and a group of ladies started a new trend at petrol stations.

1. No, South Africans, a 6m Long Black Mamba Was Not Found in Nelspruit

An image of an extremely long snake on the side of a road has gone viral - again. According to the moderator of Snakes of Southern Africa, Peter Gillatt, this serpent is not real and comes from a driver awareness campaign in Australia from over a decade ago.

This image of a snake has gone viral on social media with tons of fake claims. Image: @JuniorMkhonto

Source: Twitter

Nevertheless, peeps seem to enjoy causing hype online and so the image has been reshared. Twitter user @JuniorMkhonto claimed that it was a six-and-a-half metre-long black mamba found in Karino, Nelspruit.

2. “Bathong Lona”: Mzansi Reacts to a Group of Local Girls Dancing Outside Club Konka

A group of ladies dancing outside Club Konka in Soweto are attracting all the funny reactions from scores of social media users. In a viral video on TikTok, the group of stunning girls can be seen doing their thing outside the club, known as the millionaire's playground.

Briefly News sighted the clip on the popular social media applications and selected a few reactions. Posted by @blackambitions on the social media application, the clip is now gaining traction on the internet and the account holder wrote:

“A beautiful mess ❤️ #southafrica #tiktoksa #fyp. Own Brand Freestyle - FelixThe1st & Dreya Mac.”

3. Friends Celebrate Lady’s New Home by Dancing in Every Room, Lit Clip Has Mzansi Wanting to Swap Friends

Buying a new home is usually celebrated through social media with a pic of your keys in hand and the house in the background. Nonkululeko Dlamini and her friends decided this was not for them.

Dlamini and her mates started their own mini groove in her new home. With alcohol bottles, food and items being moved in, their video clip is lit beyond anything. With Bello no Gallo's Khula playing, the group of friends made sure to have all kinds of fun.

4. Man Shows off the Fine Luxurious Interior of his Mud House with AC, Big TV and Nice Furniture, Video Wows Many

The saying that a book shouldn't be judged by its cover has again been affirmed after a man stunned the internet with the inside look of his mud house.

Like every other mud house, the man's house exterior wore the look of something popularly seen in underdeveloped areas or an abode by someone who is not well to do.

5. Ladies Do Viral Challenge at Petrol Station, Leave SA Divided: “What in the kykNET”

A popular TikTok trend where people get lit at a petrol station has reached Mzansi. @kirst_karabo and her crew took the challenge to an Engen garage where they bust a few moves to Black Eyed Peas' Boom Boom Pow.

The viral clip starts with Kirsty taking a gasoline hose away from a petrol attendant. She then steps over the hose and starts dancing. The clip then cuts to Kirsty and her friend cleaning the windscreen of the car.

