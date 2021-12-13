Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared a video of a robbery that was put to a quick end thanks to a security officer

The clip starts with the robber attempting to gain access to a Polo before the car speeds away and the security officer starts chasing after him

The officers manage to successfully nab the thief and take him to their vehicle where they put him inside and the clip ends

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared a clip online of security officers nabbing a robber. The video was reportedly recorded on the corner of Mooi and Market Streets in Johannesburg recently.

The video starts with a robber rushing over to the driver's side window of a silver VW Polo. On the right-hand side of the screen, another vehicle is seen pulling over - it's the security officers. The silver Polo then speeds off as a security officer exits the vehicle on the bottom right of the screen and runs towards the scene of the crime.

A video showing security officers nabbing a street robber has gone viral online. Image: @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

The security officer runs around a vehicle as he attempts to catch the robber. They are off-screen for some time as another security officer exits the vehicle seen on the right corner of the screen and runs to his partner's aid.

The officers walk across the busy intersection as they guide the robber towards their vehicle. Watch the clip below:

Below are some of the responses the clip received:

@Nsimbi95067282 said:

"SAPS know the hotspots in Johannesburg however they will never deploy any police. During this time cops used to patrol JHB on foot in camouflage."

@GlenKDasen wrote:

"Awesome work, we need more ground soldiers like this to make a dent."

@Tah_Ayas responded with:

"Well done to the officers. I wish I could say the same for @SAPoliceService."

@medicnick83 shared:

"Who are they, who do they work for? Recognition is needed!"

@TweeetNelson tweeted:

"This would never happen in Sandton CBD because there are plenty of private securities around. Corporates completely uninvested in JHB CBD when they went North."

@officialkonka added:

"Unfortunately, he will be released the same day. This is Mzansi."

“Yoh”: SA urged to keep vigilant as yet another clip captures hijacking

Previously, Briefly News reported that South Africans are still in shock after yet another brazen hijacking was caught on film. This time, the unsuspecting driver appears to have left his car just outside his front gate, probably to attend to some business in the yard all the while the gate remains open.

Watching the clip, it seems that unfortunately, the crooks took advantage of this small window of opportunity. At first, the suspects look like everyday people walking by the home.

The two armed men then reveal their weapons and intimidate the stunned driver before making off with his vehicle. @Abramjee first shared the video on his social media account, urging peeps to be more vigilant this holiday season.

