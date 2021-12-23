A dinosaur egg with a fossilised embryo was discovered in China but has been under wraps for nearly two decades

The eggs were located in the Jiangxi Province, South of China, where researchers kept the fossils hidden

The embryo that was discovered has been regarded as a rare find due to the extremely detailed features it possesses

In a twist of fate, dinosaur eggs were discovered in China but the discovery was under wraps for two decades.

A 66 million-year-old fossilised embryo was in one of the eggs and it retained most of the features of the bird-like oviraptorosaur, one of the precursors in the evolution of birds.

The eggs were found in Southern China in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province where researchers from the Yingliang Group kept the fossils for a decade.

A dinosaur egg found in China has been regarded as a rare find due to the embryo with detailed features.

Source: Getty Images

A report by CBS News said Beijing's Lida Xing from the China University of Geosciences said Yingliang Stone Natural History Museum staff found the eggs in storage with the fossilised embryo being examined and bones were found during the cross-section of "Baby Yingliang".

According to a post by BBC News, Dr Fion Waisum Ma from the UK's University of Birmingham said the rare find with such detailed features made it the best ever fossilised dinosaur egg discovered.

Social media users want scientists to leave the fossil alone

@tiburon_yuviyu said:

"LEAVE IT ALONE, WE ALL SAW THE MOVIE."

@sangam_manjunath wrote:

"I want 2022 to be peaceful, just saying…"

@mrs.freakinforakis responded with:

"Haven’t y’all seen the movies?!"

@aceofshades09_tash commented:

"Put it back, thanks."

@mayumikurobe shared:

"We already saw this movie and we do know the ending. So, please, do not touch it. Do not even think about it!"

@yoon_seung_joo added:

"Put it back, put it back, put it back! It’s not the decade! No! We’ve all seen the movie!"

