Duduzane Zuma is trending on social media after clips of him greeting municipal workers surfaced online

One social media claimed he was out doing charity work, however, this information cannot be verified

Peeps took to the comments section sharing their very different reactions to the clip of the Former President's son

New ANC Chairperson, Duduzane Zuma has stirred up some very mixed reactions after a clip of him greeting Ethikwini Municipality workers surfaced online.

Although it's not clear why Former President Jacob Zuma's son was in the area, one social media user claims the young politician is behind an initiative to help clean the streets of his new ward, Newlands.

She shared this lengthy post:

While some social media users commended his participation in the community outreach, others were sceptical as the clip does not specify exactly what Duduzane was doing there.

Check out some of the mixed reactions below:

@BabaBartie said:

"He must come to Tembisa for that initiative, it's a good one. A leader goes to the grounds and works with the people."

@Bonginko01 said:

"I see he's learning very fast from his father. This is when some people get surprised later on why you are loved by the masses contradictory to what they read about you from the media."

@Kholo00493996 said:

"Con artist".

Proud dad moment: Jacob Zuma gives his son Duduzane advice after being elected ANC chairperson in Newlands

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Former President Jacob Zuma is beyond proud of his son, Duduzane Zuma's latest achievement.

Duduzane was recently elected the African National Congress's chairperson of Ward 11 in Newlands East, KwaZulu-Natal. Duduzane received great support from the Newlands community.

Duduzane's win of the chairperson position will help him get one step closer to being the next president of the ruling party, a position he is vying for next year at the next ANC conference, according to TimesLIVE.

Zuma gives Duduzane advice as he takes on his new role

In an Instagram video post of Zuma and Duduzane seated and having a conversation, Zuma expressed how proud he is of his son.

Zuma told his son that being elected as the chairperson is an important achievement and furthermore it is essential to belong to a branch.

"Why is it important? If you are a member of a branch you can have the opportunity important discussions about the ANC," said Zuma.

Zuma went on to say that he and other comrades began their careers as branch leaders which led to bigger roles.

“I feel proud. We all started there, but we ended up somewhere,” said Zuma.

Zuma advised Duduzane to listen to branch members and listen to their interests. He also advised Dudduzane to lead and serve the community.

South Africans comment on Zuma's relationship with Duduzane

South Africans cannot get enough of the father and son relationship Zuma and his son have. Some took online to show their appreciation in the comment section:

samke8704 said:

"I just love the relationship My President has with his kids, Congratulations my #Dzz2 I love the guy he is true to himself and also loves the community as such as for his Father haaa man that's my Hero"

ndix100 said:

"Walking the talk both Dad and Son truly admirable"

iam.trevor07 said:

"As the saying goes, those who have gone before are the ones who can show the path "

wallace_cloud said:

"Knowledge transfer... the past shapes the future."

sindiso.ngwenya said:

"We all dream of this as fathers."

mslepaaku said:

"Look at their hands, their fingers like father like son."

