The future is set to be bright for one Mzansi learner who made good on the impossible task of attaining astonishing results as part of a challenging school-leaving qualification.

Heading to the timeline, Amogelang Mahuma waxed lyrical about the notable achievement and shared an image of her statement of results on Twitter using her @yagirlamg handle.

The caption read:

"Bazalwane, I bagged all 5 distinctions for my matric!!!"

Cambridge International General Certificate of Education (GCE) Advanced Level (A Level) course

Cambridge International AS & A Levels

Thousands of learners worldwide gain places at leading universities every year with Cambridge International AS & A Levels. The syllabuses develop a deep understanding of subjects and independent thinking skills.

a subject-based qualification conferred as part of the General Certificate of Education, as well as a school leaving qualification offered by the educational bodies in the United Kingdom and the educational authorities of British Crown dependencies to students completing secondary or pre-university education.

A Levels are typically worked towards over two years. Normally, students take three or four A Level courses in their first year of sixth form, and most taking four cut back to three in their second year.[7][8][9][6] This is because university offers are normally based on three A Level grades, and taking a fourth can have an impact on grades.

