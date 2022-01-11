Global site navigation

Learner Bags 5 AS and A Level Distinctions, SA Amazed: 'Even Afrikaans? Wow, man'
by  Tshepiso Mametela

The future is set to be bright for one Mzansi learner who made good on the impossible task of attaining astonishing results as part of a challenging school-leaving qualification.

Heading to the timeline, Amogelang Mahuma waxed lyrical about the notable achievement and shared an image of her statement of results on Twitter using her @yagirlamg handle.

The caption read:

"Bazalwane, I bagged all 5 distinctions for my matric!!!"

Thousands of learners worldwide gain places at leading universities every year with Cambridge International AS & A Levels. The syllabuses develop a deep understanding of subjects and independent thinking skills.

a subject-based qualification conferred as part of the General Certificate of Education, as well as a school leaving qualification offered by the educational bodies in the United Kingdom and the educational authorities of British Crown dependencies to students completing secondary or pre-university education.

A Levels are typically worked towards over two years. Normally, students take three or four A Level courses in their first year of sixth form, and most taking four cut back to three in their second year.[7][8][9][6] This is because university offers are normally based on three A Level grades, and taking a fourth can have an impact on grades.

