A young woman took to social media to suggest that the K53 driving guidelines should be implemented in the high school curriculum

In the tweet, she shared that the driver's licence test should be introduced as a subject in Grade 12 in Mzansi

The interesting recommendation has been met with differing reviews with some for it and others against it

A social media user @user420S started a thought-provoking conversation after she took to Twitter to suggest that the K53 driving rules be incorporated into the SA schools’ academic curriculum.

A woman took to social media to share that she felt the K53 should be introduced as a school subject in South Africa.

Source: Getty Images

K53 is the term for the current driver's licence test in Mzansi, which aspirant divers undergo in order to successfully obtain their licence.

The woman’s tweet reads:

“K53 should be a subject in Grade 12 so that kids leave high school with a matric and learner's certificate.”

The tweet has since gone viral with many sharing their views on the topic. While some users consider it a good idea, other’s aren’t so convinced as they believe a learner's primary focus should be academics.

Here are some of their comments on the post:

@Ori_Debig_Beats said:

“I agree, and also Office 365 yonke! It’s very embarrassing to learn that thing under pressure in varsity.”

@Mphoo901 replied:

“Fully support such great ideas, big up guys.”q111q

@slayqueen_ZA commented:

“Bad idea. Drivers' licence is definitely important and definitely help but that is parents’ responsibility and not the government's responsibility. Most kids do nothing after writing matric, why can't their parents take them for driving school.”

@amu_vuma reacted:

“The fact that you said it's the parents’ responsibility I wash my hands. School fees is the parents responsibility but there's school that government "pays" the school fees. What's your point exactly?”

@blessing___m wrote:

“The academic content on its own is way too much and there's limited time.”

@user420S said:

“LO should be removed since it's general knowledge, k53 can help a lot of kids in terms of getting a licence and kick starting their lives.”

@Zodwam1 commented:

“Department of Transport tried to give Grade12 driving lessons as part of the curriculum a few years ago and but the project never saw the light of day.”

@Cellular_Jnr wrote:

“You should add agricultural on top of that... They talking about "Land". Let us accumulate land psychologically by being taught how to use it and be educated from a tender age.”

@jehu_faith_m replied:

“Cars are going to be stolen left right and centre.”

