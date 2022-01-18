Drip Footwear's Lekau Sehoana congratulated one of the company's 'big bosses' for purchasing a sleek new ride

Lekau didn't name the lovely lady but did explain that she was initially hired as a reception, an over-qualified one he said

Lekau shared images of the woman and her sleek new whip as she posed smiling ear to ear in front of her latest accomplishment

Founder of Drip Footwear Lekau Sehoana congratulated one of his employees who recently purchased a vehicle. According to Lekau, she applied to work as a reception for Drip Footwear and they almost didn't hire her.

Lekau explained that she was overqualified and they were afraid that they might waste her time by hiring her for that position. She insisted that she would grow with the business and today she is considered a 'big boss'.

Lekau didn't give her name but he did take time to congratulate her on her amazing achievement before telling her to enjoy her new ride.

Lekau Sehoana of Drip Footwear congratulated this successful lady who started off as a receptionist at his company. Image: @LekauSehoana

Source: Twitter

Lekau's inspiring post gained more than 13 000 likes on Twitter at the time of Briefly News' viewing.

Social media users are impressed and proud of the hardworking woman's hustle

@JeanyMaluleke shared:

"A big congratulations to her and to you for creating a healthy working environment for your employees creating space for them to grow. Now I just have one question: Who's filling that position? I'd like to walk in her shoes."

@Amanda_xxp said:

"This is what happens when we support each other. Congrats, you guys have inspired a lot of us!!"

@ferdigabaotswe wrote:

"For the fact she said she will grow with you, she believed in the dream and vision of Drip. She is leadership."

@KuneneLucky21 responded with:

"Congrats my brother and you continue to be blessed... You are one of the few that takes care of his own employees, I salute you."

@FighterKamza tweeted:

"Congratulations to both of you. Le nna I hope to learn not to limit myself."

@tstshekiso1 added:

"This should be how bosses motivate their employees."

Source: Briefly News