Social media influencer Katlego Masupa shared a post on social media of the cool items he's been purchasing to decorate his home

One of the snaps was of a stunning hanging chair which Katlego said he purchased from a local China Mall

Netizens are absolutely loving Katlego's aesthetic choices and continuously asked about prices and shops

Katlego Masupa is social media user passionate about influencer marketing and he recently treated his over 30 000 Twitter followers to some cool aspects of his home. With over 2 700 likes, Katlego's post went viral on the bluebird app. He wrote:

"My home is coming together beautifully. Can't wait to PLUG yol on my next CITY DEEP mini Haul."

Katlego shared a snap of a stunning hanging chair and another image of a wineglass. The influencer responded to comments left under his post about where to purchase the items and how much they cost.

This young man shared two stunning images of the items he's decorating his house with and peeps are loving it. Image: @Katlego_Masupa

Take a look at his viral post below:

Netizens are loving his vibe and want to know where they can get the items

@leebo_letompa said:

"Yoh Katlego, you going to leave us broke hle. Everything is so beautiful."

@FlowerChialde shared:

"I LOVE your content."

@Nwah01 wrote:

"Oh my, that wall. Beautiful Katlego."

@Malesela_Lee responded with:

"When it’s all done just invite us to a housewarming hle."

@Lady_Thanyani tweeted:

"Oh my, that wall. Where did you get it or who installed it for you?"

@ClaudetteAarons added:

"The chair is absolutely perfect."

