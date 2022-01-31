A beautiful lady named Shazz has recently bagged herself 20 rooms which she can now rent out and get that guap

The hardworking woman shared her short story on the Twitter TL and peeps are showering her with love and compliments

Some locals are discussing landlord-tenant relationships and how hard it is to maintain homes and rent them out

@Understoed (Shazz) on Twitter shared an inspiring post about her latest accomplishment. The stunning young woman recently bagged 20 rooms to rent out. She shared a snap of all the keys in her possession in celebration of her achievement.

Shazz's post is inspiring tons of social media users and has also created discussions about the relationships between landlords and their tenants. Some netizens have shared horror stories of unruly tenants while others are simply congratulating Shazz.

Her post serves as motivation for many peeps out there who want to start the new year with a bang.

This amazing Saffa woman now owns 20 rooms that she can rent out and SA is impressed. Image: @Understoed

Source: Twitter

Shazz's inspiring post gained a whopping 14 300 likes on Twitter:

Some netizens discuss what it's like to be a landlord

@Iam_LethiweV shared:

"I literally had to forcefully evict a tenant who was unruly and vandalizing our rental property."

@Understoed (Shazz) shared her technique:

"You have to boss up hard when you the boss!! I know exactly how to deal with them. If you don't pay, my people will have a "skelm key" put in there and if you still don't pay in at least 3 days, you will find all your belongings outside the gate, that is why we have contracts."

Other netizens congratulated the lovely young woman

@LeHong_Nolistoh responded with:

"Cheers to 20 more. Congratulations."

@GAIL85770940 shared:

"I am crying with you because wow, you living my dream, congratulations."

@Hloniphile88 tweeted:

"Can't wait to start owning the keys."

