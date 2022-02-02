A Twitter user asked the TL what profession they think has the rudest set of people working under it

Peeps mostly named those in customer care or customer service jobs, such as cashiers and taxi operators

It seemed that the nursing staff of Mzansi got the brunt of it as social media users roasted healthcare workers under the post

Social media user @Getseen360_ posed a question online and got Mzansi talking about what profession has the rudest set of people. It seems South Africans debated a lot but many spoke about people in customer care jobs.

Nurses, cashiers, taxi operators and government office workers were the most common answers left under @Getseen360_'s tweet. Peeps did come in to attempt to defend their jobs but it seems Mzansi was not having it.

Nurses appeared to get the worst of it with tons of commenters even sharing experiences they've had with hospital staff.

Take a look a the post that sparked the conversation below:

South Africans share what profession they think has the rudest people

@TJaedin said:

"Nurses, security guards and receptionists."

@RicardoRidu shared:

"It gotta be the nurses and police. People who think they doing us a favour doing their jobs."

@Thlolo15March responded with:

"Everyone who works for Government."

@DamiBabbyy wrote:

"Taxi drivers, cashiers and nurses."

@therealxolo tweeted:

"I would say, nurses and teachers."

@Matema_ added:

"People who actually work with people."

