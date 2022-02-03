Daniel Marven took to Twitter to share a snap of a breathtaking mansion placed on the edge of a large cliff

The massive house seems to be a concept idea based on fictional movies such as James Bond and Iron Man

Marven's post gained a lot of responses from intrigued social media users who wanted to know more about the envisioned supervillain home

Popular social media user Daniel Marven shared a snap of a stunning, modern mansion situated on the edge of a cliff online and peeps are impressed. Marven didn't share a caption with the post, just a heart emoji.

A quick search online shows that the mansion is an envisioned supervillain house. It is inspired by a James Bond movie and Iron Man's house in the superhero series and Avengers movie series. The description of the house states that it has an open plan car vault that can store up to 12 vehicles.

Marven's post gained tons of social media users attention as they commented on what it would be like to live in the concept mansion.

This stunning mansion placed on the edge of a cliff was shared online and South Africans are living for it. Image: @danielmarven

Source: Twitter

Take a look at Marven's post below:

Some social media users picked up that it resembles Iron Man's home

@Mashigwana_Izzy said:

"Reminds me of Iron Man's house that drowned."

@amochiengnelson asked:

"What iron man stuff is this?"

Others looked at the negative side of the home's placement

@Connydee write:

"So what's gonna happen when a hurricane 'what what' decides to erupt?"

@bakang_moremi responded with:

"I'd probably get seasick on my way to bed."

These cyber citizens loved the concept home

@Phalane67253308 added:

"Heaven on earth."

