Briefly News reached out to their followers to get some insight in possible snake encounters that they have had

South Africa is home to many venomous snakes that deserve to be respected and left unharmed if one encounters them

Many followers shared their hilarious stories, and it is safe to say that the people fo Mzansi are scared of snakes

With it being summer and snakes out on the prowl, Briefly News decided to get some inside information from its followers regarding snake encounters.

Briefly News got some hilerious responses regarding snake encounters.

Source: Getty Images

There are not many people who are not terrified of a snake, or at least weary. Mzansi is home to many deadly venomous snakes that need to be respected.

Briefly News asked on Facebook for people to share their experiences:

“Have you ever had an encounter with a snake? What happened??”

Turns out, many feel it is either them or the snake. Despite the size difference between a human and a snake, most people would rather die than face one of these slithering creatures.

Briefly News followers share their stories

Unarine Hamia said:

“I did it was in The house my mother was so surprised seeing me holding to rooftop, scared to death ”

Natasha Van Rooy said:

“I liked spending hours (that's what my grandma always said) in the toilet uhm so 1 day I did that again... I sat for such a long time in the toilet doing nothing...all of a sudden I hear sound from the back of the toilet seat...I stood up checked what it was then boom a green and black snake i don't know how I climbed the toilet door but I did...all I remember after that is my mom taking me off the toilet door with my trousers and panty on my legsmy grandma shouting at me and my lil sisters and our neighbour’s kids laughing at me”

Mpho Maphokoane said:

“It did am not playing that thing admin, very scary.”

Unarine Hamia said:

“When I was growing my mother didn't tell me that snake bit people, sho would just say snakes will kill if you play in brushes.... I think that's what installed fear in our hearts.”

Sifiso Luvuno said:

“Briefly - South African News snakes always run away from people I was sleeping under the tree on the hot sunny day 10 years ago a Cobra passed by I run away the opposite direction but was surprised it didn't bite me because it was so close.”

Snake Rescuer Nick Evans shattered after black mamba dies from human inflicted wound: “Please do not do this”

What lead to Briefly News asking the question was this story. Snake rescuer Nick Evans was left saddened after the death of a black mamba. After being called out to a home in Moseley Park, Durban, Evans managed to track the mamba down and rescue it before realising it was severely injured.

Evans said the homeowners usually call him when they come across snakes so he believes one of their neighbours may have shot the animal with a pellet gun. Evans quickly put the slithery catch into a bucket before rushing off to Dangerous Creatures at Ushaka Sea World to save its life.

Due to the massive internal bleeding suffered by the mamba, it died in the hands of the staff who tended to it. Evans has urged those who come across animals to not injure them with anything but to rather call him or someone else to have them removed.

Source: Briefly News