A Volkswagen Chico has recently been gaining massive notoriety on the Twitter streets, thanks to the many peeps claiming the classic whip as their own.

As the latest among them, @Thlolo15March2 strode to the social networking platform to share that she had realised her dream of buying her mom the beater, having set money aside for some time.

A local influencer has Mzansians digging deep online.

Source: Twitter

The caption read:

"After saving for five years, I managed to buy my mother this car. She's happy."

The car is pictured with a large golden ribbon and several balloons attached to the bonnet near the windscreen. It's parked in the driveway along a residential street and is surrounded by tall trees in what appears to be an affluent suburb.

The controversial post attracted more than 7 200 likes as Saffas bickered over the newest influencer to parade it on the timeline. There seemed to be a unanimous call by users for the real owner of the whip to raise their hand so the raging identity crisis surrounding it can finally be put to bed.

Locals want the receipts

Briefly News perched on the edge of the comments section, keeping a keen eye on the hilarious back and forths, all to bring readers the funniest reactions to the tweet.

@youngboy_africa wrote:

"Stop lying I saw this car being posted by someone else two days ago saying they bought their sister a car for passing matric."

@ditabengsilas said:

"Yiooo haai. Can the true owner of this car come out already with some proof to settle this!"

@UlayahScaver added:

"Here we go again same car different posts...some for their mothers, some for their sisters, some for there maid,some for there girlfriend hai."

Source: Briefly News