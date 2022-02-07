“Legendary”: Man Jamming to Afrikaans Song Leaves SA in Stitches

A local man shared a video on social media portraying his dislike for Afrikaans music recently

The clip takes an unexpected and confusing turn when he ends up dancing and lip-syncing to the song he was critical of

The funny TikTok video which has over 43.4K views has online users rolling over with laughter

Social media user @bronwell303 had peeps in stitches after sharing a video of what he thought about Afrikaans music.

A local man shared a video on social media portraying his dislike for Afrikaans music recently. Image: @bronwell303 / TikTok

Source: UGC

Taking to TikTok, he shared a video with the title:

“Afrikaans music is so bad, who listens to this?”

In the clip, he can be seen with his Bluetooth speaker as he listens to an Afrikaans song. His body language indicates that he does not approve of the tune and he proceeds to walk away. Seconds later he reappears with a broomstick which he uses as a prop for a microphone as he lip-syncs along to the very same song.

His online followers could not help but laugh at the funny video.

SHENEEZ_H asked:

“Is this what happens while I'm at work babe?”

Leigh Dicken said:

“Hates the music but also knows all the lyrics to all the songs.”

Angelique Els reacted:

“…and yet you are still singing and dancing.”

user7812282677278

“I’m Afrikaans and I hate this song, but I think I love it now.”

Naomi Swanepoel wrote:

“Classic! Love this.”

Hilla Laubscher replied:

“My jam.”

Priscilla said:

“Wholesome”

alwyn.ferreira reacted:

“Legendary.”

Jb commented:

“My daughters were not impressed when they heard the words very confused but I love Afrikaans music.”

user8722000257564 wrote:

“@user50569501929894 you would agree! We are Afrikaans and my daughter always complains!”

