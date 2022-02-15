A young and inspirational doctor took to social media to share the moment where she took the Hippocratic oath

Reflecting on her journey, social media user @sharon__mogale shared her highs and lows, expressing what a whirlwind it was

Seeing the inspiring posts, people flocked to the comment sections to congratulate the doctor on her achievement

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A gorgeous medical student became an official doctor when she took the Hippocratic oath. Pledging to serve people for the rest of her life is a huge commitment, but also a great honour.

Social media user @sharon_mogale took the Hippocratic oath and shared the moment on social media. Image: Instagram / @sharon_mogale

Source: Instagram

Becoming a medical doctor is not only many years of studying and practicals, it is a lifelong decision to selflessly give of yourself for the betterment of others.

Social media user @sharon__mogale graduated from the University of Cape Town with her MBChB degree and took the Hippocratic oath, solidifying her decision to serve humanity.

It was a huge moment for the stunner so she took to social media to share some pictures with her people, reflecting on the past six years and the journey she took to get to this monumental point.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“When I came to UCT 6 years ago, my main objective was to create a better future for myself and my family. Little did I know that God was going to let this little light of mine shine and show me that my journey was not isolated. That I needed a community to succeed and that this degree would not just be for me, but the immediate community around me.

“It has been a journey filled with struggles, but I made the most of it because I challenged myself, from learning the most difficult medical procedures to confronting death. Outside of school I was involved in student leadership, from organizing protests to being on the ground assisting fellow students. I also played Archery, acted in a stage play for Res4Res and met a few charming characters”

Social media users applaud the young doctor on her amazing achievement

@tumelo_gae said:

“I don't know you guys but ndi proud ❤❤”

@doc_senpaii_128 said:

“Man I wish I had the words. Congratulations Shaz. You deserve this.”

@mankonyeni said:

“My good Dr!!!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations babe ❤️”

@xoliswaaaa said:

“Oh my goodnessCONGRATULATIONS ”

“It takes a village”: Man graduates as doctor, pays tribute to his people in heartfelt post

In other doctor graduating news, Briefly News reported that a local graduate had Mzansi feeling touched after paying tribute to his culture on graduation day and the large community that raised him. The newly qualified doctor is a true believer in the spirit of Ubuntu, attributing all his success to the many lives that have crossed paths with his own.

Heading online, popular student forum @VasityWorld shared the young man's inspirational story. Dr Sibongiseni Mgolozeli wrote:

“It takes a village to raise a child.” - African proverb

“I am, because you are. And you are, because you are.” NgesiXhosa sithi umntu ngumntu ngabantu.

"I am eternally grateful to God, my family, friends, colleagues and everyone who have contributed to this achievement, however small or big," he captioned the touching post in part.

Source: Briefly News