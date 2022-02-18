A Twitter user identified as @caritadediosa recently shared photos of shoes she made from concrete

In the photos, the shoes comprised of long wrap tie straps while the platform and heels were made from concrete

Several internet users have reacted to the photos with some even going ahead to give the shoes hilarious nicknames

When it comes to creativity in fashion, there are no limits to how far (crazy) people can get when turning their imagination into reality.

A Twitter user identified as @caritadediosa recently went wild with her imagination and created solid shoes!

Nigerians have reacted to the photos of the concrete heel shoes. Credit: @caritadediosa

Taking to Twitter, she shared photos of the shoes which were in raw and rough form.

The shoe had long tiny wrap tie straps while the platform and heels were made from concrete.

Social media users react to photos of the shoes

The photos have since gone viral, leaving quite a lot of people amused.

Check out some comments below:

Kakstv:

"She took “standing on the solid rock” quite literally."

abayomi_alvin:

"The design is very human…easy to wear."

nohpheesat:

"You’re so heelarious."

daddyslittlegirl1000000:

"The shoe looks stronger than my relationship."

jay_st_patrik:

"Wear this shoe for one month straight and you go get yam leg."

wendypeterschere:

"This one is really step on your haters."

its_milola:

"On Christ the Solid Rock I stand‍, all other ground is sinking sand."

sharonofficial126:

"Standing on the solid rock of God"

ikehnancy_;

"How u wan take Dey waka now?"

