Mzansi is in line to becoming one Chartered Accountant richer, thanks to the exploits of a visionary young man

@Khangweezy headed online to share that he had passed his Saica Assessment of Professional Competence (APC) exams

Excited social media users made a beeline to the young man's mentions to gush over the phenomenal achievement

On excitement alone, you can surely count on Mzansi to come through when you've made the right moves. A local man has shared his punctuated rise from humble beginnings to the very cream of the crop as a soon to be registered South African Chartered Accountant or CA(SA).

This has undoubtedly led to Khangwelo Matodzi becoming the darling of SA's social media community. Heading online under his @Khangweezy handle, the accounting boffin posted pictures sure to make the heart melt.

"Me, the son of my mother. A whole Chartered Accountant CA(SA). The stuff dreams are made of."

The first image shows him with his pride and joy – his mother. Perched on the outside mud stoep of what appears to be their village home, he has his arm around her shoulder and puts on a bright smile.

The second picture shows a screenshot message of his South African Institute of Chartered Accountants CA(SA) exams results, with a short message that reads:

"Khangwelo Matodzi: We are happy to inform you that you have passed."

Highly respected professionals

According to the South African Institute of Charted Accountants (Saica), anyone who qualifies as a CA(SA) is regarded as a highly respected professional with deep financial skills and comprehensive business insight.

They lead at the highest level as chief executives, financial and board directors, strategic senior management and even as business owners.

Once registered as a CA(SA), Matodzi will use his deep understanding of complex financial, technical and operational concepts to shape the direction of businesses to create long-term value for communities and economies, among others.

Noting this, South Africans could not help but gush as they headed to his mentions in droves. Many shared heartwarming congratulatory messages and wished the future CA(SA) well on his way.

SA beams with pride

The tweet gathered more than 32 000 likes, 3 400 retweets and an incredible 600 comments at the time of publication. Briefly News takes a look at the stream of reactions to the post below.

@ciko_ttt wrote:

"Congrats, boy. We need more chachad accountants in this country."

@Thabo05852519 said:

"May God protect you... In that, your mother doesn't lose you through jealousy, as you will be working hard to uplift/improve your family situation. Jealousy from family, friends and own community. Now... Congratulations, go make that money."

@Lefa_37 added:

"'You're born looking like your parents, but you're going to die looking like your choices'."

