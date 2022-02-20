A local woman won the hearts of some Mzansi social media users when she headed online to gush about running a spaza

@Thlolo15March2My posted a few pictures that show off the well-stocked shelves at the convenience store establishment

While many netizens cast doubt over the validity of the tweep's claims, many others took to congratulating the lass

South Africa's bustling social media community loves it when it all comes together for the black child and is never too tired to applaud peeps' incredible achievements.

In much the same way, it didn't take too much for South Ahh to raise a glass to @Thlolo15March2My, after she shared on Twitter that she'd finally realised her dream of running a tuck shop.

A local woman is celebrating finally running a spaza shop. Image: @Thlolo15March2, Getty Images

The caption read:

"Spaza shop is up and running. I'm so proud of myself. I DID IT!! Finally."

The woman posted pictures of the spaza, and Mzansi was instantly taken. The images showcase the well-stocked shelves, comprising all the essential perishable food items and cleaning aids.

Another picture shows off an excess supply of snacks and cold drinks. With their taste-buds tickled, Saffas waxed lyrical over the effort. The tweet gathered more than 17 000 likes and nearly 2 000 retweets.

Excited applause ring out

Briefly News takes a look at some of the reactions to the awe-inspiring post.

@PJena101 wrote:

"You are definitely stocked. You will do well, yezwa."

@Success_Mabooe said:

"Congratulations. My prayers are that the Pakistanis and Somalis don't try to take you down."

@Mvusowekhaya2 added:

"We must normalize supporting our own without casting doubts or second-guessing. We are all capable given space. We all can make it. Congratulations, sister."

SA grills local man over his pricing

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that a visionary gent was under the microscope on social media for his apparent exorbitant pricing, which, otherwise, overshadowed the fact that he was celebrating the opening of his second spaza shop.

The Twitter user, @Mancinza59, headed online to share a picture of the shop's neatly decked shelves, which locals soon zoned in on ahead of making conclusions about the pricing of the goods, mostly food items.

The caption read: "Official (sic) opened my second tuck shop. #Ngizifunazonke."

The picture that was shared shows various items on display, starting with essential, starch-based food products at the top of the five-deck shelf. The second and third shelves also display food items and served as the focal point of where the attention of some locals was drawn.

