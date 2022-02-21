A sweet video of a little boy learning word and letter associations has left the internet in absolute stitches

The video is a TikTok clip of a kid associating the letter "r" with the word "window", thinking that the beginning sound of the words sounds like an "r"

The child's mom quickly corrects his confusion before he asks if the word can just be changed to "rindow"

@Shelby360gt reshared an adorable TikTok video to the Twitter TL. In the clip, a little boy is doing what all kids do when learning letters from the alphabet - associating it to a word that starts with the same letter.

The only difference is that this little one thinks the word "window" starts with the letter "r". He starts off by sounding out the letter before stating that it is for "rindow", to his mom's pure surprise and confusion.

"Rrrrr is for rindow," said the confident cutie pie.

This sweet kid believes that "R is for rindow", not realising that window starts with a "w". Image: @keepupwithjacob / TikTok

After being shut down and corrected by his mother, the little one proceeds to say "it doesn't matter" before adorably asking if the word "window" can now be changed to "rindow". Take a look at the 29-second clip below:

Social media users can't get enough of the cutie

@Judy4President made reference to Lil Jon's 'Get Low':

"To the Rindow to the Rall."

@JessicaAMarti12 shared:

"When I first learned the word for the microwave, I totally thought it was Michael-wave. I said it that way until I was about 7-8 years old - and still occasionally mess it up, especially when I'm tired or drunk because it is just easier to say."

@bc50374e2437408 said:

"The oledi was trying to rob him of his happiness kanti the broe is stronger."

@MsNzima tweeted:

"Ag, I love him. Please, from now on it's "Rindow," nothing else."

@hilaryhand2 responded with:

"Guys common!!! We can definitely change it to Rindow!"

@stoicastic added:

"Rindow sounds better if you ask me... Let’s just say that."

