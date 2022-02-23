A proud bestie took to social media to hype her main girl up after she graduated medical school, a huge achievement

Social media user @yanga_ngcese shared a sweet snap from the graduation and let the world know her bestie is a whole entire doctor

Peeps were living for this energy and showered the sweet friends with praise and many congratulations

One superpower many women hold is the ability to be truly happy for another person's success. A young lady overflowed with pride as she watched her best friend graduate medical school.

Social media user @yanga_ngcese celebrated her friend graduating medical school. Image: Instagram / @yanga_ngcese

Becoming a doctor is a big deal, one that definitely deserves all the hype. Dedicating one’s life to serving others is a huge commitment.

Social media user @yanga_ngcese took to her Instagram page with a graduation snap of her medical graduate bestie. She accompanied the sweet picture with a heartwarming caption expressing her pride.

“Today a very close friend of mine took oath. If not Dr Vika then who??? Awww I’m soo proud of you . All the best sisi Hamba ke uyobasisicaka ekuhlaleni.”

Social media users gush over the sweet post, commending the friend on her support

Seeing women lifting one another up is truly inspiring. While this lady might not be a doctor herself, she is damn proud that her best friend is.

People took to the comment section of the post to let the kind bestie know that she’s a great friend, and to also congratulate the graduate on her notable achievement.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@bonolochrist said:

“I love it when ladies are standing up and winning for their future”

@kamogelo_ramaremela said:

“You are guys looking amazing! ”

@ssia_x clapped for the wonderful women:

“Felicidades”: Mzansi delighted for 'tired med student' celebrating passing clinical exams

In similar news, Briefly News reported that another South African medical student is celebrated by many inspired social media users for his big achievement. The young local guy headed online to share the beautiful news regarding his journey in the medical field.

Dr Thabang Tooi says he feels tired but it’s worth a while because he has passed his final examinations and will bag a major qualification towards the realisation of his dreams. According to his bio on Twitter, he is an aspiring neurosurgeon and studied at the University of Cape Town.

The celebrated guy wrote an inspiring yet simple message on the timeline as he captioned his stunning photo:

“A tired med student who just passed his last clinical exam.”

