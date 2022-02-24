A curvy lady posted before-and-after pics of her glow-up on Twitter and South Africa is floored by the "thickness"

Tweeps asked for her secrets as she confessed that it took her three years to gain the weight responsible for her glow-up

Her captions suggested that 2022 is the year to be active and reclaim one's body and people agreed that she looked gorgeous

We are used to seeing pics of people who have transformed their bodies from big to small. A lady by the name Sethu Bree dispelled this notion on Twitter with before and after pics of herself having bulked up.

The transformation wowed plenty as they congratulated her weight gain and asked her to share her secrets. Many agreed that the curvy beauty looked better in her latter picture and even called her body change "incredible" with some saying that they love it.

Sethu shows off her amazing glow-up as she transforms from small to bigger and South Africans are here for it. Image: @Sethu_Bree/Twitter

In a bid to ensure people understood that the weight gain was intentional, the gorgeous Sethu captioned her pics with, "Thickness baby". Her intentions were not lost on Twitter commentors, who thoroughly appreciate the bigger curves.

Impressed by her transformation, @FitTreasure said:

"What a gain, you really did good, champ."

Crowning her for the transformation, here is what @boondas1 had to say:

Echoing the sentiments above, @Xolisile_17 said:

"Incredible transformation Sethu I love it ❤️."

@Malome_TT turned to humour to express his delight with a gif:

Masasa Mbangeni gushes about weight gain and she is loving it

Weight gain is clearly the in thing these days. Briefly News reported that Mzansi actress Masasa Mbangeni (who currently features in Mzali Wam) took to social media to share some details about her body. Masasa shared that she had gained some weight but instead of being upset about it, she's actually happy.

She also added that she looks like a renaissance painting but with a big booty instead. She said that she feels beautiful. Usually, women are not thrilled when they gain some extra weight but Masasa feels differently.

Masasa is currently starring in a new drama series on Mzansi Magic, Mzali Wam, and seems to be living her best life. Perhaps that's got to do with the weight gain.

Source: Briefly News