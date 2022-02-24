A video of a monkey trying to eat an apple attached to a toy snake before getting the fright of its life has left netizens in stitches

The clip shows the furry creature making its way into a house and seeing a red apple as it looks around at the onlookers

The monkey definitely did not expect to see a snake as it pulled the apple in closer and it jumped back before running away

A hilarious trick of how to keep a monkey out of your house has gone viral on TikTok. @roschelleseekola shared a short clip of the creative manner in which the people in the video got a sneaky monkey out of their house.

In the video, an apple was set out for the monkey. Unbeknownst to the animal, a toy snake was attached to the apple on a string. The monkey made its way into the home and jumped at the opportunity to take a bite out of the juicy apple.

As the monkey pulled the apple closer, the toy snake surprised it and the monkey sprung into the air. The people watching the scenario unfold could not hold their laughter as the monkey ran off and out of the house.

The viral video gained over 13 000 likes:

Social media users lived for the hilarious trick

@Sohail.s said:

"This is the funniest video I’ve seen in days."

@The General wrote:

"You got him good. They are very troublesome, they even know where the bread is kept."

Charlize Watson shared:

"Lmfao!!!! This got me screaming at almost 3am!!"

@Zy commented

"Lmao. Gosh, I need to try this."

@khumbuzakwanele added:

"I don't know how many times I watched it but it's the mat for me."

Clip of car rocking a trolley in place of a wheel leaves people broken with laughter

In more hilarious social media news, Briefly News previously reported that the saying “only in Mzansi” has never applied more than it does in this situation. Someone replaced a missing tyre with a shopping trolley axle… yup, you read correctly!

A clip of a Golf 1 driving somewhere in Mzansi, filled with people and a trolley in replacement of the back left tyre has left SA shook. Facebook page Tsek, jou moer shared the clip and peeps are in utter disbelief.

In the video you see a man hanging out the back of the car, making sure the trolley stays in place. While it is extremely dangerous and not advised, it is hella impressive too! The passengers of the questionable vehicle seemed pretty chilled about the situation as you can hear them laughing in the clip.

