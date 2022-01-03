Facebook page 'Tsek, jou moer' shared a clip of a Golf 1 driver who replaced a missing tyre with a trolley axle

In the clip, you see a man hanging out the window to make sure the trolley stays where it should, laughing at the situation he and the driver are in

People took to the comment section to have a good chuckle at the proudly Mzansi moment had in this clip

The saying “only in Mzansi” has never applied more than it does in this situation. Someone replaced a missing tyre with a shopping trolley axle… yup, you read correctly!

Only in Mzansi will you see someone replace a missing wheel with a trolley axle. Image via Facebook @Tsek, jou moer

Source: Facebook

A clip of a Golf 1 driving somewhere in Mzansi, filled with people and a trolley in replacement of the back left tyre has left SA shook.

Facebook page Tsek, jou moer shared the clip in utter disbelief. In the video you see a man hanging out the back of the car, making sure the trolley stays in place. While it is extremely dangerous and not advised, it is hella impressive too!

The passengers of the questionable vehicle seem pretty chilled about the situation as you can hear them laughing in the clip. The sound that is coming from that trolley though, it’s enough to make anyone laugh out of utter fear, lol.

Watch the full clip below:

Social media users react to the unbelievable situation

Seeing the clip, many were left in puddles of laughter. Being a citizen of Mzansi, something like this really does not surprise you.

People had a good laugh while sarcastically commending the men on making a plan for their missing wheel. We’ve seen monkey wrenches in place of steering wheels and black bags in place of windows… so what’s a trolley for a tyre, really?

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments

@Ronel Blom said:

"Oh never - which chain store misses their trolley - CEY! Marius Schonken Anton Swanepoel Nice St Rand”

@Carlene Johnson said:

“Thinking out of the box.”

@Barnette Beeslaar said:

“Now I have seen EVERYTHING ”

@Hester Bernard said:

"Ja 'n boer maak 'n plan!”

