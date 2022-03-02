Anna Karina de Sousa is the founder of Executive Nails in Mozambique, a business she launched specializing in aesthetics and beauty in 2019

While it might not seem like a big deal to own a nail salon, Anna Karina de Sousa’s journey is inspiring as it is filled with purpose.

Anna is the founder of Executive Nails in Mozambique, a luxury nail salon that offers a service that was never seen in Mozam before.

Coming from a family that preached work ethic and encouraged individualism, Anna was motivated to make her mark. While she studied Linguistics and Literature at the Faculty of Letters, at Eduardo Mondlane University, Anna had a burning desire to do more.

Lionesses of Africa explained that Anna launched her business specializing in aesthetics and beauty in 2019, opening the market to premium beauty services. By opening this business, Anna also allowed others to get trained in these services and then to open their own salons, expanding the market.

In 2021, Anna decided to expand her business by partnering with the Qimari Estética aesthetic space, where Executive Nails are now present in their facilities. Also in 2021, she was named by Access Bank as one of the 100 Women Entrepreneurs in Africa, where she completed an MBA carried out by the bank, having been one of the few Mozambican finalists.

“Bringing a difference to the Mozambican market as it is a premium space with investment in refinement, dedication, and implementation of unique details such as gourmet catering service and excellence in service,” is what inspired Anna to open the business.

She employs 21 people in her business and has given them skills that will help them grow in the beauty industry.

Anna hopes to expand her business and create more jobs for women in the future.

“My aspirations are to further expand the brand, become a leader in the aesthetics market, thus creating more jobs for women.”

Giving advice to other women wanting to start their own businesses, this is what Anna had to say:

“My advice to women who want to start is not to be afraid of making mistakes be willing to work tirelessly to achieve your goals.”

