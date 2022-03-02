A lady took to Twitter to share captivating images from her first day at her new job and Mzansi was proud

The elated young woman posed in a formal dress that evoked an avalanche of applaud from Tweeeps who thought she looked the part

Many congratulated her while some pointed out how sweet this milestone was since it was soon after her birthday

Twitter was left in awe after a lady who had recently been hired posted stunning pictures of herself during her first day at work.

The lady who goes by the name Afika Nobaza captioned a collection of her pic by saying:

"First day at my new job- 01 March 2022."

Pointing to the fact that she started the month on a high.

Afika Nobaza struck a pose in a form-fitting dress during her first day at work and left South Africans beaming with pride. Image: @Fikaflexi/Twitter

After having posted the pictures on Twitter, peeps soon flooded Afika with messages of applaud, not only for having been hired but for achieving employment soon after her birthday.

Despite being proud of Afika, @clkhfd cautioned:

"Please don’t wear this dress again sisi it’s too short for work, congratulations and all the best."

@asennapapao offered a double applaud:

Clearly captivated, @semano_ said:

"You are so pretty. the dress looks stunning on you."

Echoing the sentiments above, @x_1point618 said:

