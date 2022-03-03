A beautiful young woman recently headed online to share a snap of herself looking all sorts of fit and fabulous

Dressed in black form-fitting activewear, @Mazandie_Mi showed off her toned and curvaceous body

South African online users responded to the Twitter post with positive and flirtatious comments

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Apart from its health and wellness benefits, people often spend hours in the gym to work on and create their dream bodies, to look good for themselves, and perhaps to catch a compliment or two.

One SA online user @Mazandie_Mi was on the receiving end of quite a few when she had the cyber community going crazy after sharing a photo of herself showing off her fit bod.

A stunning woman took to social media to show off her fit body. Image: @Mazandie_Mi / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The sculpted beauty took to Twitter to share a photo of herself in her activewear. She has a toned physique and curves in all the right places, and her followers could not help but respond with admiration.

She simply captioned the post:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“Fitness.”

It’s clear that this stunner takes pride in her health and fitness. Online users flocked in on the post to leave their flirty and funny comments:

@LordSteevo commented:

“Yoh bafethu... Wena I'd love u... I'd even join the gym for you.”

@Sphephelonkwan1 reacted:

“Fitness plus beauty go together.”

@YourBesstie commented:

“I need to start exercising.”

@DantMweti asked:

“Hello. Can you be my gym instructor?”

Gorgeous SA lady breaks the net with her super fit legs

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on a beautiful young lady with the Twitter handle @Matyaleni, who sent many South African Twitter users into a frenzy after posting a snap of herself looking all sorts of beautiful and delectable.

"Reaching out for 100k followers pls - I promise to give great content," she captioned the gorgeous Twitter post.

Many of her followers absolutely loved the post and wasted no time heading to the comment section, where they shared a plethora of compliments. Many of them also asked her to follow them back.

@ntate_o_monate said:

"Yoh ai ngeke you are just too much"

@ishmael_ishmail said:

"These legs are enough content for me."

Source: Briefly News