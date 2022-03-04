An online user took to Twitter to ask his fellow followers the most random way a woman has "billed" them before

@samuelanjorin__ shared a screenshot of a conversation between him and a lady friend who turned a compliment into a shopping spree proposal

Netizens could not help but laugh at the man’s dismay and shared their witty comments under the Twitter post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A local man had peeps in tears of laughter after sharing how a strategic woman almost scored a shopping spree through him.

An online user identified as @Mr_Lu3se took to Twitter to ask gents the most random and creative ways a woman has tried to get them to spend money on them.

A man shared his experience of how a woman almost got him to take her shopping. Image: @samuelanjorin_ /Twitter

Source: Twitter

Responding to the post, @samuelanjorin__ shared a screenshot of a conversation between him and a woman he had been talking to. He captioned the tweet:

“I almost died.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The image reveals how he had complimented a woman he was texting. The woman responded that she always looks good and proceeded to suggest that he take her shopping so he could see her in different outfits.

The cyber community had a field day with the post as they poked fun at the man’s experience.

@nakwaati said:

“I'd have fallen for this, I'm sorry.”

@oyeleye_kunle commented:

“Once a woman calls you 'Love', big red flag.”

@KomeIgho replied:

“She didn’t say y’all have to pay for them. She can try them on while you’re watching then she will return them saying they didn’t fit.”

@23chibby asked:

“You no like romance?”

Photo of man waiting in line to buy panties has Mzansi laughing out loud

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on a photo of a man standing in a queue to purchase ladies' underwear left Mansi social media users with belly aches from laughter.

The image was shared on Twitter by popular user @AdvoBarryRoux and sees a man dressed in what looks like work uniform standing patiently in line to pay for a 2-pack of lace ladies' panties.

The tweet was posted on Sunday, 13 February, and had peeps assuming that the man was getting a Valentine’s Day gift for his bae. Saffas could not help but laugh at the post and shared their reactions to the post:

“Ebile the ones from this church are the worst nightmare ever.”

Source: Briefly News